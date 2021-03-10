Nigeria new temporary e-passport go help citizens abroad for dia journey back home

Travellers no fit use am more than once and e dey valid for 30 days

Nigerians abroad wey need to travel back home - but no hold standard passport for hand - instead fit get di new temporary type wey di Nigerian goment just officially launch.

Di immigration service, NIS, tok say di Nigeria Temporary Passport (NTP) meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and go allow citizens abroad to return to di kontri without wahala for border control.



Di launch ceremony wey happen on Tuesday 9 March for capital city Abuja, see top-top diplomats from US, UK, Canada and Cameroon show face for di event.



Temporary passports na big deal for many Africans wey dey broad, wey fit don lost dia normal passport. For odas na say dia passports dey seized or jagupa pipo tiff am.







In di case of Nigeria, di Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) wey di kontri bin dey issue give citizens before dey cause wahala for travellers because some kontries no recognize am, as e no meet international standard.



Nigeria Immigrations Service oga Muhammad Babandede, say ETC na "big security threat" to Nigeria and di global community because na just "ordinary paper" wey no get any security feature inside am.

Important tins about di new temporary passport



Di Nigeria Temporary Passport (NTP) officially replace di paper-based Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC)



Na embassies and high commissions outside of Nigeria fit issue am give citizens



Travellers no fit use am more than once and e dey valid for 30 days



Just like di standard passport, e meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)



NTP get electronic chip inside wey go contain information about di traveller, like di standard passport.

Na only 4 pages dey inside am



Unlike standard Nigerian passport wey be green in colour di temporary one na colour wey resemble dark blue



Immigrations go collect di NTP from di traveller after e don use am once Di Nigeria goment never release informate about how much NTP go cost



E no fit replace standard Nigerian passport