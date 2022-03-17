Nigeria not our standard - GFA Exco member defends squad announcement delay

GFA Exco member Nana Sarfo Oduro

Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro has stated that Nigeria cannot determine when the Ghana Football Association should release the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



As pressure continues to mount on the GFA to release Ghana’s squad for the doubleheader against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Nana Sarfo Oduro revealed that the GFA always releases players list a week to the game, hence the need for calm.



According to him, the demand for coach Otto Addo’s squad is due to Nigeria’s decision to release their squad first.

“The Black Stars list in our last twenty (20) matches had been released at least a week to the matches,” he told Precise Fm 105.9.



“The pressure by Ghanaians demanding the squad is because Nigeria have released their list but Nigeria is not a standard for Ghana so people must be patient, the list will be out at the appropriate time.



“We are not dancing to the tune of Nigeria, they are just a football nation like Ghana and we are way above them in terms of achievement so we will not allow them to set a standard for us,” Nana Sarfo Oduro stated.



