Nigeria player ratings: Iwobi the villain as Super Eagles crash out

Iwobi was red carded against Tunisia

Maduka Okoye (4/10)

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will be disappointed with Tunisia’s goal, an effort that should have been comfortably dealt with.



William Troost-Ekong (6.5/10)



Perhaps could have closed down Youssef Msakni quicker for the North Africans’ goal, although he had a decent-to-good showing, nonetheless, winning the majority of his one-v-one tussles.



Kenneth Omeruo (5/10)



Not Omeruo’s best showing of Afcon 2021, characterised by coming out second-best in the majority of his duels.



Ola Aina (7/10)



The Torino wide defender surprisingly missed his interception in the move leading to Tunisia’s goal.

Disappointing for Aina who was impassable for most of the game.



Zaidu Sanusi (6/10)



Decent showing for the Porto left-back who could have done better when he got the ball in the final third.



Wilfred Ndidi (7/10)



Prevented a Tunisia goal in the opening half with a clearance off the line. Had a late second half shot go just wide as Nigeria desperately searched for an equaliser.



Joe Aribo (6/10)



The Rangers man was not at his previous best in Sunday’s defeat by Tunisia.

While Aribo was not poor, he did not have the desired influence in the attacking third.



Samuel Chukwueze (5.5/10)



The Villarreal man attempted to play with the overlapping Aina against the Eagles of Carthage and nearly assisted Taiwo Awoniyi with an improvised cross into the area.



Having said that, Chukwueze was not as decisive as Augustine Eguavoen would have liked.



Moses Simon (6/10)



Missed Nigeria’s biggest chance to level a minute after the Super Eagles were reduced to 10 men.



Simon appeared to overcomplicate things by holding onto possession longer than he should have, somewhat understandable owing to his previous outings, but detrimental to the Super Eagles’ prospects.

Kelechi Iheanacho (5/10)



Walked a tightrope after his first-half yellow card and was withdrawn early into the second half.



Taiwo Awoniyi (5.5/10)



Awoniyi barely got involved and was guilty of losing possession when he got the ball.



Replaced on the hour.



Alex Iwobi (3/10)



Unfortunate to have been red carded barely five minutes after his introduction, leaving Nigeria in the lurch for the final half-hour or so.

Peter Olayinka (6.5/10)



Fashioned a few interesting chances for teammates after replacing Awoniyi.



Improved showing for Olayinka after an underwhelming cameo against Guinea-Bissau.



Umar Sadiq (6/10)



Strong-ish showing by the Almeria forward who missed a chance in second-half stoppage time to level for the West Africans



Ahmed Musa (N/A)



Musa came on for Aribo with two minutes to play.