Nigeria police don reveal killers of Ahmed Gulak for Imo State

Ahmed Gulak na political advisor to former president Goodluck Jonathan

Police don reveal say na members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ESN na dem carry out di murder of former aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak for Imo State.

Na for statement wey di Imo State PPRO, SP Bala Elkana, ANIPR, bring come outside na im reveal dis informate.



Di statement also add say police bin kill di six pipo wey carry out di attack as well as four odas of dia members for inside gun fight for Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area.



Tori be say di attackers bin dey share onions from truck wey dem bin seize to pipo for di area, before police arrive to start gun battle.



Dem reveal say na di driver of oga Gulak bin tell dem informate about di attackers wey ensure say dem bin find dem.

Tori be say im bin dey carry Ahmed Gulak go airport wen di incident happun for Obiangwu Junction at Ngorokpala LGA.



Dem don already bury am according to Muslim rights.



