Nigeria presidency say fire no burn for Aso Rock

Garba Shehu, di official tok-tok pesin for di president

Presidency don react to di tori of alleged fire incident wey happun for Aso rock on Saturday evening.

For inside statement, Garba Shehu, di official tok-tok pesin for di president say di bush fire start and end outside di perimeter walls of di Villa.



Tori bin comot online on Saturday wey say fire happun for di presidential Villa.



But di president senior special assistant on new media and publicity explain wetin really happun on Sunday, March 7, 2021.



"In di evening of Saturday, March 6, one fire break out dey burn shrubs between di outer wire fence and walls wey surround di Villa,



Precisely for di area between di Villa and di Barracks, towards Asokoro."

Oga Shehu clarify say di fire bin no catch enta inside the Presidential Villa as im say "Di fire, as pipo speculate, fit don start from passerby wey drop burning cigarette.



"No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded."



Im add say di Federal Fire Service go ascertain wetin cause di fire wen dem complete dia investigation.



Im also explain say di federal Fire Service bin seamlessly contain di fire and thank well-meaning Nigerians wey express concern.