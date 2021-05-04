Nigeria president Buhari warn say forceful change of goment no fit happun

Di army don give assurance say dem dey fully behind di Buhari goment

Some pipo don plan to recruit leaders of different ethnic groups for Nigeria to hold one kain national conference where dem go pass "vote of no confidence" on top President Muhammadu Buhari, na so Presidency don tok.

For statement, di current leadership tok say di plan by dos pipo na to take action wey go lead to forceful change of goment.



Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina for di statement say di presidency don get ogbonge informate say di pipo wey dey behind di plan dey work wit foreigners wey dey operate from outside di kontri.



According to Adesina, "di Department of State Services (DSS), bin alert on moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on di goment, sovereignty and corporate existence of di kontri.



"Na some disgruntled religious and past political leaders dey champion di tin and dia intention na to eventually throw di country into serious crisis wey go lead to forceful and undemocratic change of leadership."



E follow tok say Nigerians don chose democracy, and the only way wey dey dem accept to change power na thru elections, and day any other way dey illegal, and even treasonable.



Opposition leader Atiku Abubakar react

Presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar advice Nigeria federal goment say make dem mobilise ex-service men wey don serve for di kontri security before to join security agencies to fight insecurity.



Atiku for di statement say di security situation for di kontri don dey bad sotay no place come dey safe again - farms, markets, schools, homes, mosques, churches, and urban areas all dey affected.



"Na now be di time for decisive leadership and I dey call on di federal Government to consider to bring back all ex-servicemen and women, wey dey willing to return to service, and carry di fight go meet di insurgents, we fit defeat dem," na so e tok.



Abubakar tok say dis na ex-service men wey restore peace for Lebanon, Liberia, Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe an dem go fit do di same for di motherland.



Security heads go meet Senate on Thursday



Security Chiefs go meet wit di Nigerian Senate on Thursday, May 6, to brief members of di National assembly on how dem dey arrange di security challenges we dey worry di kontri.

Senate president Ahmad Lawan, tok dis one as senior NASS members sidon discuss di mata.



Di service chiefs bin suppose appear before di senate on Tuesday but dem shift di meeting sake of di National Security Council meeting wey dem get wit President Muhammadu Buhari.



On April 27, di senate resolve to summon di security Chiefs to brief lawmakers on di steps wey dem don take as e take concern all di reports of attacks by bandits, Boko Haram, unknown gunmen and armed farmers.



