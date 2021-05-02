Nigeria prison attackers for no live to regret am - Interior Minister Aregbesola

Nigeria minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola visit some of di attacked prisons

Nigeria minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola don declare say make prison commanders use every power to defend against internal and external attacks.

Di minister on Friday 30 April follow meet wit di top ogas of di Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) for dia headquarters wia e say all custodial facilities alias prison for Nigeria don become 'red zone'.



Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) na im dey responsible for all prisons for di kontri.



"Di weapons wey you carry and di instrument you get na for lawful use to di maximum effect, in order to protect di facilities. Anyone or group of pipo wey decide to attack dem (prison) no suppose live to regret am," Aregbesola bin hala.



Dis strong word dey come after di West African kontri see several jail breaks wey armed jaguda pipo from outside carry out.



For Nigeria, di total inmate population (including those wey dey await trial) na 65,283 according to di NCoS website.

Aregbesola tell di NCoS squadron commanders say dia mission na to defend di facilities at all cost.



E say di failure of di commanders to quench attacks means say dem don release criminals into di society and contribute to di kontri insecurity problem.



"Your job na like that of di goalkeeper. Nobody dey remember di saves im make, but di shot wey waya pass am enta net, na wetin pipo go use judge am," di minister tok.



Recent Nigeria prison attacks



For April 2021, gunmen attack di Owerri prison for Imo State and set fire to di facility and property inside di compound. Dis one cause most of di 1,800 plus inmates wey dem keep dia, to escape.

Di police later accuse di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) say na dem dey behind di attack.



For October 2020, during di End SARS protests against police brutality wey rock di kontri, jaguda pipo break enta one prison for Benin, Edo state and release inmates.



Di goment no confam di actual number of inmates wey escape.



During that same period oda prison breaks like that happen for Okitipupa, Ondo; Warri, Delta and even Ikoyi, Lagos although dat attempt no dey successful.



Some don blame dis situation - wia criminals don enter society again - as one of di cause of high insecurity for Nigeria presently.

For Nigeria, all prisons belong to di federal goment - as state prison no dey - and di kontri get over 240 of dem across all states and di capital Abuja.



Nigeria Correctional Service before-before name na di Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) and e dey under di supervision of di interior ministry, wey Aregbesola dey head.



