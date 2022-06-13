Nigeria record biggest victory with 10-0 trashing Sao Tome

Nigeria tops Group A of AFCON Qualifiers

Osimhen scores 4 goals in Nigeria's big win



The Super Eagles trashed their opponents, Sao Tome & Principe 10-0 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday, June 13, 2022.



Following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup playoffs to Ghana, the Super Eagles turned their attention to AFCON qualifiers and have enjoyed a good campaign so far.



In what has become Nigeria’s biggest victory in history, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored four goals in the game as FC Lorient attacker Terem Moffi scored a brace.

The Super Eagles broke the deadlock in the 9th minute when Victor Osimhen eased past the Sao Tome goalkeeper. The Nigerian top striker went ahead to score three more goals in the game to take his tally to 14 goals in 18 matches for the Super Eagles.



Terem Moffi grabbed a brace when he scored two goals in each half.



Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman scored his first goal for Nigeria and also grabbed an assist in the game, his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis also netted his first goal for the Super Eagles.



Other goalscorers in the match include midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and winger Moses Simon who scored and grabbed an assist.



Captain Ahmed Musa who came on as a substitute earned assists in the eighth and ninth goal scored in the match.

The only time Nigeria won a match by 10-0 was in 1958 under British colonial rule when they defeated Benin in a friendly match.



