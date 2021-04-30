Nigeria's Rivers State: Govnor Wike impose 8-hour curfew across all 23 LGAs

Govnor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Goment don impose State wide dusk to dawn curfew wit immediate effect.

Di new movement restriction affect all di 23 local goment areas, di govnor announce for state-wide TV broadcast on Thursday.



No movement from 10pm to 6am beginning form today 29 April, 2021.



Dis dey come after di State Executive Council discuss di matter.



Dem goment also review di state of security after recent attacks on security personnel for Ikwerre and Abua/Odual local goment areas.



Govnor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, say di present insecurity and unchallenged killings of citizens across Nigeria na clear bad leadership.

And sake of dat, di govnor say Nigeria don collapse.



Di number one citizen of di oil rich Nigerian state tok dis one on Tuesday for Goment House Port Harcourt.



Wike add say, leaders no dey bold to speak against di bad tins wey dey happen for di land.



