Nigeria's coaching team to face Ghana in March

The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) has refaced the technical team of the Super Eagles as they look to knock things in shape before their FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana.



NFF in their new set have ditched the appointment of Portuguese José Vítor dos Santos Peseiro as head coach. Instead, Augustine Eguavoen, who held and interim role and led the team to the 2021 AFCON has been maintained. While Emmanuel Amuneke, who won the 2013 AFCON with Super Eagles has been appointed as the Chief Coach and the 1st Assistant.



The NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi has given details of the new roles and appointed by the federation.

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles. Salisu Yusuf will be the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo will be 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” he told The Guardian in Nigeria.



Whiles Nigeria look set, Ghana are yet to appoint either a substantive manager or an interim for the game that will come off in March.



The Ghana FA axed coach Milovan Rajevac after the Black Stars suffered a first round exit from the AFCON in Cameroon.



Several reports in the media suggest that former Tottenham coach Chris Hughton could be appointed for the vacant position with former Black Stars and Borussia Dortmund players, Otto Addo and Ibrahim Tanko respectively taking up first and second assistant coaching roles.



Black Stars will host Nigeria for the first leg on March 22, 2022, before the second leg on March 29.