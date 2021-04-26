Nigeria security operatives enta IPOB HQ, kill Nnamdi Kanu deputy for Imo

Di raid happun for Oru East LGA of Imo State

Nigerian Army tok on Saturday say dem lead one combined team of security forces to raid "di operational Headquarters of IPOB/ESN inside Awomama Village, Oru East LGA of Imo State.

Di raid wey happun early Saturday morning dey carried out by troops of "di Nigerian Army Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and operatives of di Department of State Services (DSS)," according to one statement wey Army spokesman, Mohammed Yerima sign.



Dem do dis operation afta dem get strong intelligence report about di location of di Operational Headquarters and di movement of di overall Commander popularly known as Ikonson Commander."



Di statement add say "Di IRT and DSS teams togeda with troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army don bin dey monitor di group since di attacks wey happun for Imo State Police Command and Owerri Correctional Center on di 5 April 2021.



"We neutralise di said Ikonson Commander wey be di mastermind of those attacks togeda with multiple attacks for South East and South South regions along with 6 of im top Commanders." Nigeria army tok.



"Di joint intelligence team don bin interview plenti oda IPOB/ESN group wey dem bin arrest in connection with di April 5 attacks and all of dem confess say Ikonson Commander wey dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu name as Vice President na di pesin wey gada men and resources plus order and plan di attacks on Owerri.

Nigeria army continue say di intelligence team later track IPOB/ESN top leader to im location for Awomama village wia im and e two Commanders dey hide and plot attack against Nigerian.



"As dem notice di presence of di joint operations team, IPOB/ESN begin shoot di raiding team but di team quickly respond and overpower dem.



"But sadly one Second Lieutenant and three IRT operatives pay di supreme price for di fire fight wey happun."



Meanwhile, local media dey report say IPOB group don react to di killings and tok say Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, "go pay dearly".



