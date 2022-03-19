Nigeria to touch down in Ghana on Wednesday ahead of World Cup qualifier - Reports

1
Sat, 19 Mar 2022

Blak Stars' opponent, Nigeria, will reportedly arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup first leg.

According to Ghanaian sports journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, Nigeria, following their arrival on Wednesday, will travel to Kumasi on Thursday, March 24 for the game that will come off at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Super Eagles head coach, Agustine Eguavoen, has already announced a 25-man squad for the crucial match.

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, and Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis who missed the African Cup of Nation have been included. Also, RB Leipzig loanee Ademola Lookman made the list after completing his nationality switch in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Ghana is yet to release its squad list for the encounter but the Ghana FA, communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has said the Black Stars players will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

"The Black Stars team will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday because we are expecting all the players to report on Monday," he said in an interview with Angel FM.

The first leg encounter is slated for Friday, March 25, 2022, at 19:30 kickoff time. Whereas the second will come off on March 29 at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

