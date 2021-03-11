Nigeria university 'detain' student wey wear nose ring? See wetin di school tok

Unilorin get strict dress code all students

University of Ilorin authorities don react to di claim by one of dia student say dem detain her for di Security Unit of di University sake of say she use nose ring and fly her hair.

Di Director, Corporate Affairs Commission for di University, Mr Kunle Akogun tell BBC Pidgin say di university go torchlight di lady claim and if true-true she violate di institution dress code rule, den she go face di music.



Oga Akogun say trial by di Students Disciplinary Committee na one of di legal processes dem take dey check dos kain offence.



Di student wey identify herself simply as Omotanwa for Twitter post one video and foto on Wednesday say "See how I comot for house before unilorin spoil my day," Nose ring don waka, hair packed and I dey for security unit."



Dis her post don cause plenty gbasgbos for internet as many pipo tok say na her fault as she suppose know say Unilorin get dress code and she do strong head na why di mata reach security unit be dat.



Di University say dem get very strict dress code wey dey contained inside di handbook dem dey give all students wey get admission to study for di school.



Di handbook contain dress codes wey dey acceptable within di university.





Wetin be di Unilorin dress code

For male students;



Di hair suppose dey neat and well combed at all time.



No coloured hair except di colour na natural.



Di hair cut must dey simple.



Curled hair no dey accepted.



Artificial dread locks, plaiting, weaving or braiding no dey acceptable. Beards must dey well kept.



For female students;

Female students fit weave, plait, fix and use wigs.



Coloured hair extensions no dey acceptable.



Di hair must dey well packed and weaved.



All clothes must pass knee level.



Pencil trousers dey allowed with long top wey go cover di bumbum.



All traditional and corporate wears wey no show sensitive area of di body dey acceptable.





Unacceptable wears

Dress wey expose any sensitive part of di body like cleavage, chest, back, navel, tight, armpit, sleeveless and short sleeves;



Tight fitting wears, transparent/See Through Wears, tattered Jeans/Ripped Jeans, T-shirt wey wetin dem write no dey pure;



Tattoos, Heavy make-ups, nose rings



Leggings/Jeggings trousers wit shorttop, Sagging trousers, Skimpy dresses e.g. Spaghetti, Camisole only, body hugs, topless blouse and shorts;



Knickers, Bathroom slippers no dey acceptable within di administrative and academic areas;



Wearing of earrings by male students;



Dread, Galax, Fadeout and Rough Coil Haircuts, Unkempt Appearance.



Hair plaiting or weaving by male students.





Reason di institution set di rules

Di Corporate Affairs Commission director say di reason why di university set di rules na to produce responsible graduates wey dey worthy both in learning and in character.To impact on di students not only book but morally to build a total package pesin.Plenty pipo don chook mouth for di mata for social media as dem share different opinions on di university dress code.