0
Menu
Sports

Nigeria v Ghana violence: CAF official Dr. Joseph Kabungo laid to rest

Dr. Joseph Kabungo Da2c1 Dr. Joseph Kabungo died after the Nigeria vs Ghana match in Abuja

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dr. Joseph Kabungo, the CAF official who lost his life after Nigeria’s clash against Nigeria in Abuja has been laid to rest.

The respected medical officer was handed a role to play by CAF when the Super Eagles hosted the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium last Tuesday.

After the game where Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, irate fans invaded the pitch and caused chaos while destroying property.

Subsequently, after all the violence, Dr. Joseph Kabungo was confirmed dead after he was said to have collapsed and rushed to the hospital.

Following the necessary arrangements, the CAF official has today, Thursday, April 7, 2022, been laid to rest.

He was buried in his home country Zambia at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

FIFA, CAF, and various football associations are mourning his sad passing. His passing has left a void in football on the continent, especially in his field of expertise where he has already been regarded as one of the best.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Double salary scandal: Supreme Court orders for MPs to be served with substituted service
Collapsing 9 banks with Gh¢21b partly to blame for Ghana's economic crises - Adei
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘sugar boy’ online
Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead Of Bawumia's address
Kwaku Baako Jnr, others sued by a Deputy Minister of Finance
Meet Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Related Articles: