Nigeria v Ghana violence: CAF official Dr. Joseph Kabungo laid to rest

Dr. Joseph Kabungo died after the Nigeria vs Ghana match in Abuja

Dr. Joseph Kabungo, the CAF official who lost his life after Nigeria’s clash against Nigeria in Abuja has been laid to rest.

The respected medical officer was handed a role to play by CAF when the Super Eagles hosted the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium last Tuesday.



After the game where Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, irate fans invaded the pitch and caused chaos while destroying property.



Subsequently, after all the violence, Dr. Joseph Kabungo was confirmed dead after he was said to have collapsed and rushed to the hospital.

Following the necessary arrangements, the CAF official has today, Thursday, April 7, 2022, been laid to rest.



He was buried in his home country Zambia at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.



FIFA, CAF, and various football associations are mourning his sad passing. His passing has left a void in football on the continent, especially in his field of expertise where he has already been regarded as one of the best.