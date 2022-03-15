0
Nigeria vs Ghana: FIFA changes officials for World Cup playoff clash, referees maintained

Redouane Jiyed Referee Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Football's World governing body, FIFA has made last minute changes to officials for the World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria later this month.

Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed has been maintained as the official for the match and will be assisted by compatriots Lahsen Azgaou (as assistant referee 1), Mostafa Akarkad (as assistant referee 2), and Samir Guezzaz (as fourth official).

However, Mandu Humphrey of Uganda has now replaced South Africa’s David Junse Van Vuuren as Security Officer.

Bernie Raymond Blom from Holland will be the VAR official, and will be assisted by compatriot Rob Dieperink, while Athanse Nkubito from Rwanda will be the referee assessor.

Gregorio Badupa from Guinea-Bissau will serve as match commissioner and Victor Lawrence Lual from South Sudan will be the general coordinator.

These changes apply to the first leg to be played in Cape Coast on March 25, 2022.

