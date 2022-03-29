0
Menu
Sports

Nigeria vs Ghana: FIFA to install VAR at Moshood Abiola Stadium for huge World Cup play-off

324202225434 Uypctgfsrm Fonkozsxwaqme7k VAR

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The world football governing body (FIFA) will install the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the Moshood Abiola Stadium before the second leg clash between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a pulsating goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.

FIFA in the bid to ensure fairness in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers decided to use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the first time on the continent football activities.

However, during the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, FIFA deployed VAR which subsequently denied Nigeria a penalty.

With Nigeria no exception, the world football governing body will install VAR at the Moshood Abiola stadium for the reverse fixture on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Kola Daniel has confirmed that the VAR is in the process of installation at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

"VAR is part of the requirements put in place by FIFA for the match, and on Tuesday, the VAR will be working perfectly," he said.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval to Nigeria to have 60,000 spectators for the second leg tie against Ghana.

The Super Eagles will tackle the Black Stars for supremacy at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the request to have 60,000 people at the stadium for the crucial encounter and was promptly granted by CAF.

CAF initially approved 30,000 fans for the highly anticipated encounter but with the stakes being much higher, the NFF requested for 30,000 more.

CAF allowed 40,000 fans for the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday when the Black Stars drew with the Super Eagles.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy