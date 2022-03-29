1
Nigeria vs. Ghana: VVIPs to pay over US$4500 for final World Cup play-off fixture

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

VVIPs will spend over US$4500 to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup final play-off match between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The West African rivals are one match away from securing one of the five tickets allocated to Africa for the Mundial in Qatar later this year.

The first leg of the crunchy tie saw the Black Stars play out a scoreless stalemate with the Super Eagles on Friday at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi, the second leg comes off on Tuesday.

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium is expected to be filled to capacity with tickets for popular side sold as low as US4.9 while the VIP section goes from US$60 to US$120.

The hospitality section for the VVIPs lounge goes for as much as over US$4,5000.

The VVIPs will enjoy exquisite services such as marquee, screens and lighting, lounge seating and cocktail tables.

The VVIPs will also be able to meet, greet, take pictures and get autographs from their favourite Eagles players.

