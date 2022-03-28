2
Nigeria will qualify since Buhari did not call our players - Reno Omokri

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri stated that the squad currently requires the full support and prayers of football Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari was heavily criticised when the Super Eagles were beaten by Tunisia in the round of sixteen of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Cameroon. A day before they crashed out, the President contacted the players and spoke with them.

The Super Eagles were strongly favored to win the tournament after winning all of their group stage matches against very challenging opponents.

Many Nigerians took to social media to blame President Muhammadu Buhari for the bad result, with the majority of them labeling him as bad luck.

“What the Super Eagles need now is your full, total, unalloyed, and unequivocal support. Have faith,"

“Project your mental and spiritual powers positively by believing they will win. Buhari did not call them. So, believe that this match will end in victory for Nigeria!” Omokri tweeted.

