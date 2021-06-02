Nigerian Passport renewal: New date you fit begin apply for passport as Nigeria Immigration Service extend suspension
Nigeria Immigration Service don postpone di commencement of new passport application by one week.
Di Comptroller General of di Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, announce June 8, 2021 as di new date for fresh passport application to start.
For statement dem tok say, "huge number of applicants don already turn up to collect dia passports across issuing centres and dis dey cause some form of congestion.
Nigeria Immigration Service bin suspend fresh passport application for May to clear di backlog of passport application wey don already dey ground.
Di statement add say di "situation no go allow di Service to accommodate new applications especially as we dey consider our desire to ensure say pipo wey come to our offices comply wit all di COVID-19 protocols.
Im tok say dem don direct Passport Control Officers to continue to send out short message notifications for collection to all applicants wey don submit functional contact details/numbers for dia applications as dem dey intensify effort to clear up di remaining applications for some Centres."
Wetin di new Passport regime be?
Di Immigration service announce say for di new passport regime wey go now start on 8 June, applicants go begin:
Nigeria Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola say im believe say wit dis new changes, Nigeria Immigration go "arrive at a new dawn."