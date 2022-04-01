Nigerian Sports Minister Sunday Dare blasts stadium vandals

Sunday Dare

Nigeria's Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has condemned the disgraceful acts that ensued after the second leg playoff game between Nigeria and Ghana.

Angry Super Eagles fans poured onto the Moshood Abiola Stadium pitch. They assaulted people and destroyed property in actions that have been widely condemned.



The Minister, who claimed that Nigeria will beat the sh*t out of Ghana, stated that it was terrible to miss out on the World Cup.



The Black Stars of Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria in the first leg and drew 1-1 in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



“On our part, the Federal Government gave every support necessary. We got the stadium ready in all its glory. We mobilized Nigerians and other football lovers to fill up the stadium. The NFF called up a solid cast of players," Dare said.



“60,000 voices sang the National anthem in what must have been one of the most uplifting moments one could imagine. The fans gave their vocal support till the very end. The president of the nation, though saddened by the tragic events in Kaduna was determined to lend his support,"



“And not let terrorists determine and define the activities and schedules of the Nation and its leaders with their opportunistic and wicked acts. – which would be kowtowing to their agenda. On day, it wasn’t enough,"

“Vandalizing and destroying sporting infrastructure at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium is not acceptable regardless of unhappiness. The Nigerians that did this must be condemned,"



“When I watched the clips and after I inspected the damage, knowing the work and the amount of efforts and resources that have gone into resuscitating the edifice, both from the private and public sectors, it was just very saddening," he added.



“In a single day, I was weighed down by our missing out of the World Cup and then the vandalization. A very sad development. I saw a number of young persons destroying valuable items in the stadium. Obviously, as Nigerians, they have a right to be disappointed,"



“But they do not have the right to destroy public property in which monies from taxpayers and funds from patriotic private individuals were invested. No excuse can be advanced for destroying infrastructure put in place to fix infrastructure gaps,” he concluded.



The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has fired the technical team, issued an apology to the President and Nigerians for the national team's failure to qualify for the World Cup.