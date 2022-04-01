Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba insists it’s good Super Eagles lost to Black Stars

Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba

Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba says there are positives in the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The West African country’s national team last Tuesday drew 1-1 against rivals Black Stars in a game that served as a second leg encounter of the playoff tie of the African qualifiers.



Courtesy of that result, Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup based on the away goal rule.



Reacting to the result, actor Williams Uchemba says it is good. According to him, hopefully, it will alert everyone to know the country is in a hell hole.

“Maybe it is good we lost, so we can channel our anger on the pressing issue in the country. Almost 1000 Nigerian citizens cannot be accounted for and some people are acting like it’s a normal thing.



“If it takes losing a match to get us upset enough and know that we’re in a hell hole, so be it. Some heads of state are yet to make a statement on the issue. I guess they’re busy planning for the 2023 elections,” the Nollywood actor wrote on Instagram.



