Nigerian govnors must 'stop to dey wait for Abuja to make change' - Atiku Abubakar

Former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar don ask state govnors make dem stop to dey wait for federal goment before dem tackle security challenges for di kontri.

Di former Vice President tok dis one as e dey react to di meeting wey southern govnors get recently on top di security palava for di kontri.



Oga Atiku wey chook mouth on top di security palava for di kontri for im post for Twitter wey im title "Nigeria Is Drifting: We Must Stop Waiting For Godot" also react to di call for restructuring and break away wey some regions dey call for.



Recently, Southern govnors for Nigeria under di Southern Nigerian Governors Forum (SNGF) bin hold meeting for Asaba, Delta state, south-south, Nigeria on top di security mata for di kontri.



Dem say di security situation for di kontri don too much sake of attacks wey dey happun almost everi day.For di resolution dem take afta di meeting, di forum say President Muhammadu Buhari need to address di nation and restore di confidence of Nigerians.



Di forum also resolve to ban open grazing of cattle across Southern Nigeria including to dey use leg move cattle inside di region.

Di meeting resolve say make goment take bold step to restructure Nigeria federal system wey go lead to di creation of state police, review of revenue sharing formula and creation of intuitions wey go aid di progress of di practice of true federalism, dey part of di resolution of di meeting wey di Southern govnors bin hold.



Dis meeting don generate plenty reactions from many quarters.



Wetin else Atiku tok?



Di former vice president for im reaction to di meeting say if goment bin quick handle di security issues wit seriousness for di national level, some pipo for no gada for regional or sub regional level to address am.



He advise make state govnors organize National Unity Summit of all Nigerian Governors to iron out di thorny issues wey dey affect di destiny of di kontri until dem find solution to am.

"Forget about your party, forget about your tribe. Respect your religion, allow am make e comot di better part out of you. Tok together. Come up wit di solutions to our collective problem." e add.



Atiku say how to save Nigeria dey di govnors hands as e advise make dem "go back dia state, follow federal and state legislators tok wit di mind say dem go implement di solutions dey come up wit."



On di killings, kidnappings, banditry and oda kasala wey dey happun for Nigeria, oga Atiku say e dey "unNigerian" and make regions break away no be di solution.



Plenty reactions don follow Atiku post on social media.



