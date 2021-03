Nigerian lecturer accused for rape of 17 year old student chop arrest, dismissal

Di suspect bin admit say im get carnal knowledge of di 17 year-old victim

Covenant University don dismissal of one of dia lecturers on top accuse of rape of a 17 year old student.

Di Nigerian private university wey David Oyedepo, di presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church establish, confam dis to BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday.



Covenant University Registrar, Oluwasegun Omidiora say dem sack alias dismiss di lecturer on Friday 12 March, 2021 sake of say dia school dey against act of rape.



Di 41 years old lecturer chop sack for allegedly raping a 17 year-old-student of di school, according to di Christian university for Ogun State, South West of Nigeria.



Oga Oluwasegun Omidiora say dem don hand am over to di police for further investigation.



Di Ogun State Police Command bin arrest di lecturer on March 11,2021, BBC News Pidgin find out.



Di suspected lecturer arrest bin follow one complain wey di parents of di victim bin lodge.



[Covenant University lecturer arrested] - How di student rape happun



Di parent of di victim bin report say dia daughter call dem on phone from di school say her lecturer bin invite her to di office on di said date under di pretence say im bin wan plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.



According to di report, wen she get to di lecture office , he lock di office door and forcefully had sex wit her on top of di table for im office.



Di university authority help di police to track, arrest and hand over di lecturer to di police after dem hear of di incident.