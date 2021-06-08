Nigerian pastor celebrate di death of TB Joshua wit 'strong' statement

Pastor Chris Okotie

Some Nigerians dey react afta di founder of di Household of God International Ministries, Pastor Chris Okotie post one strong statement wey tok about di vengeance of God on di enemies of di church.

Di pastor wey tok dis one inside statement wey e post for im social media accounts say nobody go escape as "Operation Hupopodion (footstool) don start.



"Di wizard of Endor wey assume di title of Emmanuel don dey consumed by divine anger. And now im disciples dey mourn im disgraceful exit. No wonder, one third of God angels bin follow di disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!!"



Although Pastor Okotie no mention any name, im comments dey come few days afta di death of popular Nigerian Preacher, Televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.



Also, Okotie na one of di strong critics of di late TB Joshua and im unusual way of fellowship.



Pastor TB Joshua death shock Nigerians and pipo from around di world, wey send wishes and condole im family from all over. But most pastor never react to im death.

Wetin Okotie tok?



Okotie post dey come two days after di announcement of TB Joshua death. Most of di known Nigerian pastors never react to TB Joshua death openly.



Part of di post say: "Jehovah - Jesus our might gladiator don break di head of di dragon wit mighty blows. He descend from di mountain of spices wit di fiery sword of im indignation. Glorious in his apparel and travelling di greatness of im strength, e dey go conquer di enemies of di church."



Di only reference to TB Joshua for im post na wen im say: "Di wizard of Endor wey assume di title of Emmanuel don dey consumed by divine anger. And now im disciples dey mourn im disgraceful exit."



But e no hard Nigerians to assume because di slogan of TB Joshua churn na Emmanuel and Okotie imsef bin don make am open before of im distrust of di pastor.

For 2017, Chris Okotie, accuse Joshua of "shamanist practices." But Nigeria former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode wey be close friend of TB Joshua tell Okotie to stop attacking Joshua and call for unity inside di church.



Why di silence from di Christian community?



Christian critics often dey refer to T B Joshua unorthodox methods say e no dey confam for di Bible.



TB also dey controversial based on im teachings and practises. Some pipo bin dey criticise am, sake of di large amount of alleged miracles wey take place for im meetings.



As many pipo across di world dey mourn di death of Nigeria influential pastor TB Joshua, wey die for di age of 57, di Christian body for Nigeria dey silent on im death even though e struggle to dey accepted within their circles.

Di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) bin describe am as an "impostor" wey belong to a group of "occults" wey don infiltrate Christianity.



Infact, e dey for SCOAN website say PFN wey be di umbrella association of Nigerian Pentecostal Churches, no gree for di Synagogue Church to be part of dem.



But some go argue say oga Joshua no different from di oda televangelists wey don hold so many Nigerians in their grip wit dia "prosperity messages" since di early 1990s.



Most of dem dey more dramatic and perform di same "miracles", but oga Joshua - wey head di Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) - no dey part of dia clique.



"He dey rough. He dey crude. Im methods dey unorthodox," Abimbola Adelakun, assistant professor for di African Studies Department for di University of Texas tok.