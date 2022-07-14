Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa to officiate Black Sharks qualifier against Egypt

Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa and other referees in a group picture

Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa has been selected to officiate Ghana’s Beach Soccer AFCON qualifying match against Egypt on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The Black Sharks will host the first leg encounter against the Egyptians at Laboma Beach.



Ogunmuyiwa will be assisted by compatriots Olawale Adeolu Adeolu Fawole, and Olayinka Elijah Olajide.



Time keeper for the match will be Ahmad Rabiu also from Nigeria.



Omar Gueye Ndiaye from Senegal will be the match commissioner.



Below are the officials for the match:

Jelili Adeniran OGUNMUYIWA - Referee - Nigeria



Olawale Adeolu Adeolu FAWOLE - Referee 2 - Nigeria



OLAYINKA Elijah OLAJIDE - Referee 3 - Nigeria



Ahmad RABIU - Time Keeper - Nigeria



Omar Gueye Ndiaye - Commissioner - Senegal