0
Menu
Sports

Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa to officiate Black Sharks qualifier against Egypt

Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa and other referees in a group picture

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa has been selected to officiate Ghana’s Beach Soccer AFCON qualifying match against Egypt on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The Black Sharks will host the first leg encounter against the Egyptians at Laboma Beach.

Ogunmuyiwa will be assisted by compatriots Olawale Adeolu Adeolu Fawole, and Olayinka Elijah Olajide.

Time keeper for the match will be Ahmad Rabiu also from Nigeria.

Omar Gueye Ndiaye from Senegal will be the match commissioner.

Below are the officials for the match:

Jelili Adeniran OGUNMUYIWA - Referee - Nigeria

Olawale Adeolu Adeolu FAWOLE - Referee 2 - Nigeria

OLAYINKA Elijah OLAJIDE - Referee 3 - Nigeria

Ahmad RABIU - Time Keeper - Nigeria

Omar Gueye Ndiaye - Commissioner - Senegal

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead