Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa to officiate Black Sharks qualifier against Egypt

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Nigerian referee Jelili Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa has been selected to officiate Ghana’s Beach Soccer AFCON qualifying match against Egypt on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Black Sharks will host the first leg encounter against the Egyptians at Laboma Beach.
Ogunmuyiwa will be assisted by compatriots Olawale Adeolu Adeolu Fawole, and Olayinka Elijah Olajide.
Time keeper for the match will be Ahmad Rabiu also from Nigeria.
Omar Gueye Ndiaye from Senegal will be the match commissioner.
Below are the officials for the match:
Jelili Adeniran OGUNMUYIWA - Referee - Nigeria
Olawale Adeolu Adeolu FAWOLE - Referee 2 - Nigeria
OLAYINKA Elijah OLAJIDE - Referee 3 - Nigeria
Ahmad RABIU - Time Keeper - Nigeria
Omar Gueye Ndiaye - Commissioner - Senegal
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS