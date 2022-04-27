0
Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq confident Felix Afena-Gyan will succeed at AS Roma

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ex-AS Roma forward Umar Sadiq is highly confident Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan will succeed at the club after a breakthrough this season.

Afena-Gyan was handed his maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the final 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria, having scored a brace against Cagliari in the Serie A which dominated the international media.

The 19-year-old started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

"He (Felix Afena-Gyan) is doing well and I am sure he will give a lot to Roma. You should just keep humble and keep learning," Sadiq told TribalFootball.com.

Felix Afena-Gyan has featured in 25 games across all competition for AS Roma and has scored two goals so far this season.

Born in Sunyani, Ghana, Afena-Gyan moved to Serie A side Roma's youth team on March 13 2021, from EurAfrica FC.

The highly-rated forward was first called up to the senior team on 24 October, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli.

He made his professional debut against Cagliari. On 21 November 2021, he came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give Roma a 2–0 win.

The brace made him the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A.

