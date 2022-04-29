Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq tips Felix Afena-Gyan for stardom

Felix Afena-Gyan

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has tipped Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan for stardom at his Italian club AS Roma.

Umar Sadiq , a striker who grew up in the Roma youth sector , gave an interview to TribalFootball.com , in which he fondly remembers the Giallorossi environment. The Nigerian made his debut with Roma in 2015, but his adventure in Italy never took off. Now he plays in Almeria , with whom he has scored 36 goals in 70 appearances. Here are his words:



"Roma is my second home . There is my home and my family, it always gives me a great atmosphere and represents a lot to me. We can't know the future, but for now I have to stay focused on my career at the Almeria . Partizan is also a team that remains in my heart, they wanted me when no one wanted me. I was in a very difficult situation and it made me return to football, all I have is love for Partizan."



Sadiq also spent nice words for Felix Afena-Gyan :

“He is doing well and I am sure he will give a lot to Roma. You should just keep humble and keep learning ”.



Umar Sadiq played for Nigeria in the two legged 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs which Ghana qualified with Afena-Gyan playing in the two matches.