Nigerians fume on social media over 'unacceptable' boarding ramp at Kumasi Airport

Nigeria players exiting their plane at the Kumasi airport

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria arrive in Kumasi

Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana-Nigeria first leg

CAF approves Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana-Nigeria playoff

The Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, has occupied the top spot on Ghana Twitter trends ahead of the Black Stars FIFA game against the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The city will host the first leg of the tie at the biggest stadium in the country, 45,000 seated capacity stadium. With the game coming up tomorrow, Nigeria had to fly into the neighboring West Afrian country today.

The Super Eagles flew straight to Kumasi via a chartered flight with the full complement of their squad and other officials.

Their evacuation from the airplane has generated fury and amusement on social media owing to the boarding ramp that was provided.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the players and officials were seen hopping from the exit to the mobile passenger boarding stairs used.

This has left the Nigerians fuming. The complains have put Kumasi second on the trend list.

Here are some reactions















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
