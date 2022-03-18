4
Nigerians on social media cry over Wilfred Ndidi’s injury ahead of Ghana game

Wilfred Ndidi Of Leicester City Hek9mxh7bv3l13faf4ln19afh Super Eagles of midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News of Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi’s injury has hit Nigerians badly ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Nigerians have been handed a devastating blow as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reported to be a doubt for the game against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the unfortunate news after their Europa League game against French side Stade Rennes.

Though the extent of the injury is yet to be known, it seemed the combative midfielder suffered the hitch around the medial ligament in his knee and may be out of the Nigeria squad.

Nigerians on social media have reacted sadly to the news of Wilfred Ndidi’s injury and are wondering how they can face the Black Stars with the likes of Thomas Partey without their midfield general.

Others have also called on the technical bench of the Super Eagles headed by coach Augustine Eguavoen to start planning life without the Leicester City superstar.

