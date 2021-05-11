Nigerians react to di 'plan B' advice wey House on the Rock pastor give im members

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church

Mix reactions don begin follow di advise of 'plan B' wey Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church Lagos, give im members.

During yesterday Sunday sermon, Pastor Adefarasin wey be head of di Church, advise im congregations to begin make arrangements of how dem go relocate to oda kontries should tins get out of hand inside Nigeria.



Wetin Pastor Paul Adefarasin tell im followers?



"If you no get Plan B, I know you get faith, but I get faith too and I get plan B and with technology, I fit tok to you from anywia for di world." Pastor Paul Adefarasin tok



"Get yoursef a plan B, weda na Okada to Cameroon, or flying boat or speedboat to Seme border or hole for ground-dat na bunker, get a plan B..."



"And watch di signs because e fit happun like dis...God forbid..."



Afta e give dis advise to members of im congregations, e come continue with preaching wia e quote Galatians 3:29.

Meanwhile before Pastor Adefarasin dish out dis advise, e don bin tell members of e church say if dem no ready to make a difference for goment, make dem just go into business and leave goment for pipo wey dey ready to deliver good service.



How Nigerians Dey reactNigerians on social media don begin respond differently to di advise wey Pastor Adefarasin dish out to im congregation on Sunday.



While some social media user support di advise of di pastor, odas no dey happy with di advise and some odas no belong to any side.



One twitter user ask wey support di pastor say; 'di goal of 80% of Nigerians na to leave di kontri' while anoda tweet say; "if everybody leave di kontri na who go come RESIST di katakata pipo?"



Oda Nigerians for social media still get dia own reservation about di advise.



