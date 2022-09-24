10
Nigerians troll Ghanaians on social media after Black Stars' 0-3 defeat to Brazil

Black Stars 5678909876 Ghana lost 3-0 Brazil

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians are having a field day on social media after Brazil humiliated the Black Stars of Ghana 3-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Black Stars were out of sorts as Brazil made mince meat of the Ghanaian side that is preparing for the World Cup.

Three first-half goals from Marquinhos and Richarlison (he got a brace) got a win for Brazil in their first pre-World Cup friendly match.

As expected, Nigerians are on cloud nine after the defeat as they troll Ghanaians for the defeat in France.

The Nigerians are wondering how a team preparing to play at the World Cup could play that poorly.

Their tweets are being bantered by Ghanaians who continue to rub it in their faces that Ghana qualified for the World Cup at their expense.

The Black Stars after this defeat will take on Nicaragua on Tuesday in their second and final friendly of the September window.



















