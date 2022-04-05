Nigerians turn heat on Super Eagles as they mark one week of World Cup play-off failure

Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been bashed by their fans for marking one week of their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following the 1-1 with Ghana’s Black Stars.



The Super Eagles' hope of making their 7th World Cup appearance was dashed after Ghana earned an away goal in their 1-1 draw game at the MKO Abiola stadium to qualify ahead of them.



In remembering the day, the Super Eagles official handle on Twitter apologized to their fans and promised to bring joy to fans and soar high again.



“For your unwavering support and love, we thank you our dear fans. Things didn’t go as planned and WE ARE SORRY???????? We will soar high again…We go bring joy again. NAIJA forever!!!”

However, the tweet from the Super Eagles appears to have deepened the wounds of some Nigerian fans who have rebuked the post.



The Black Stars drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25, 2022, and travelled to Abuja on March 29, 2022, to settle for a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Abuja.



Read some of the comments below





You see the under 17 team and the super falcons, they're way better than you people — Epec (@EpecPromise) April 5, 2022

When was the last time Super Eagles gave Nigerians joy? The last I could remember was 2013 Nations Cup. Since then, it's been sadness and riddle. Just give us a good coach for now. — Evera???? (@iam_Evera) April 5, 2022

I can see the camera taking 360°???????????? You've now recovered from the shock. The stars are always beyond the reach of eagles. We will use Davido's song to celebrate our goals in Qatar. — Marluking (@Marluking1) April 5, 2022

So you guys sat down for a whole week before apologizing to Nigerians after raising their hopes that you’ll quality to Qatar ? Herh! Happy Anniversary ok — ktOOns (@kaytoons_studio) April 5, 2022

We beg where the VAR dey oga, bring am fifa want use am for world cup, Or u go take host ur own 9ja world broken ???? heart cup? — flo ???????? (@f_toulalan) April 5, 2022

Make una try qualify and win Afcon next year????????❤️ — Emeka (@israelchukwu385) April 5, 2022

Well said Hoping all Nigerians will put their support behind the Black Stars as we break the Quarter finals record and make the whole of Africa proud in #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022#SoarSuperEagles #BlackStars — Ghana Young Talents???????? (@GhanaianPlayers) April 5, 2022

When u promise me during Buhari regime ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bUAca2x95D — RAFIKI #IamproudlyIgbo (@Rafiki_simonA) April 5, 2022

Na we collect the woto woto las las ???? pic.twitter.com/mGO29gRsGc — KhaLiFa™ (@Citizen_KhaLiFa) April 5, 2022

Please just leave us alone .. You people prolly don't know the pain we feel — Cletus_friday (@Cletusfriday2) April 5, 2022

Una still get mind upload video ontop apology.. ????



Make we still dey waste money dey go — Nsi'KARL TOKO-EKAMBI ???????????????? (@sauce_99931) April 5, 2022