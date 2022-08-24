0
Nigerien referee Nafissa Sani to handle Ampem Darko vs Bayelsa United match

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 18 At 5.16.06 AM 610x400.jpeg Nafissa Sani will officiate CAF Women’s Champions’ League

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Nafissa Sani from Niger has been appointed as centre Referee for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions’ League game between Bayelsa Queens FC from Nigeria and Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.

Her Assistants include Kossonoux Denise Akoua from Cote D’Ivoire (Assistant I), Sakina Hamidou alfa –Niger (Assistant II) and Natacha Gérardine Konan – Cote D’Ivoire (Fourth Official). The Match Commissioner is Baptista Mariette Mahutongnon TOÏ from Benin while Cecilia Ngede Ugbuji from Nigeria serves as the Referee Assessor.

Other officials include:

Kiswendsida Olivier Rock Tiendrebeogo - General Coordinator - Burkina Faso

Beda Ives Gervais Tiemele - Media Officer - Côte d’Ivoire

Atte Claude Elloh - Security Officer - Côte d’Ivoire

Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte d’Ivoire

The match is scheduled for the Yamoussoukro Stadium on Wednesday, August 24 at 1800. Ampem Darkoa Ladies were off to a flying start following a 3-0 win against USFA in Group B.

