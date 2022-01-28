Nii Lante Vanderpuye slams GFA over 'irrational' sacking of Milovan Rajevac

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Calls for more local players in Black Stars increase

Ghana in search of new Black Stars coach



MPs debate Ghana's poor performance at 2021 AFCON



Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes the sacking of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach was unreasonable.



The Serbian tactician who led the Black Stars at their recent campaign at the AFCON 2021 was sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



Milovan managed a Ghanaian side that recorded their worst performance in history. The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches in a group featuring Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros at the AFCON 2021.

Despite his poor performance in his second stint with Ghana, the former Sports Minister has opined that Milovan Rajevac should have been made to stay for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.



“From a technical point of view there is no way I would have advised my government to take such a decision because it’s a bit irrational,” Nii Lante said on JoyNews, Thursday, January 27, 2022.



“He has seen these players, we have just a month and two weeks for the game between Nigeria. He will come to the realization that my performance at the AFCON wasn’t good, what can I do to make it better,” the MP added.



Ghana is in search of a new Black Stars coach as they prepare to face the Super Eagles in March 2022 for the 2022 World Cup playoff.