4
Menu
Sports

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye advises Black Stars ahead of crucial Nigeria clash

Nii Lante Vanderpuye556t Former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Youth and Sports Miniter, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has advised Black Stars to grab the opportunity of redeeming themselves from a poor performance at the 2021 AFCON by eliminating Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

According to the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio, eliminating Nigeria will not only redeem Ghana but also secure a spot at the World Cup.

Speaking during a Parliamentary sitting on Friday, March 25, 2022, he urged that the Ghanaians should come together and rally behind the players to archive the target.

The two West African giants will face off for a two-legged tie on March 25, 2022, in Kumasi before wrapping up in Abuja on March 29.

Ghana host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 19:00 GMT kickoff time.

Watch Nii Lantey Vanderpuye's address below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: