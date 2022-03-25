Nii Lantey Vanderpuye advises Black Stars ahead of crucial Nigeria clash

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Miniter, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has advised Black Stars to grab the opportunity of redeeming themselves from a poor performance at the 2021 AFCON by eliminating Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

According to the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio, eliminating Nigeria will not only redeem Ghana but also secure a spot at the World Cup.



Speaking during a Parliamentary sitting on Friday, March 25, 2022, he urged that the Ghanaians should come together and rally behind the players to archive the target.



The two West African giants will face off for a two-legged tie on March 25, 2022, in Kumasi before wrapping up in Abuja on March 29.

Ghana host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 19:00 GMT kickoff time.



Watch Nii Lantey Vanderpuye's address below



