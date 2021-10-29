Nikolas Nartey could return to Stuttgart team this weekend

Fri, 29 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey could return to VfB Stuttgart's team this weekend after missing midweek action due to a knock.
Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said "I think so" when asked if the Danish-born would be available for selection.
Stuttgart are up against Augsburg in the Bundesliga II on Sunday.
Nartey missed the German cup game against FC Cologne which Stuttgart lost 2-0.
The 21-year-old has struggled with fitness this season and missed several games. He has only played four times.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- My first Anderlecht goal is a liberation- Majeed Ashimeru
- 'My first Anderlecht goal is a liberation' - Majeed Ashimeru
- Raphael Dwamena's condition is stable - Blau-Weiß-Linz coach
- Richard Mpong urges Asante Kotoko to be patient with coach Prosper Narteh
- 'Every day I give my best to improve' - AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan
- Read all related articles