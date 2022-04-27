0
Menu
Sports

Nikolas Nartey in line to feature for Stuttgart in clash against Wolfsburg

Nikolas Nartey 1 Danish midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Nikolas Nartey

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Danish midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Nikolas Nartey is likely to feature for VfB Stuttgart this weekend when the team takes on Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga.

The talented midfielder saw his loan spell at SV Sandhausen cut short earlier this season when he suffered a knee injury.

In the last three months, he has made significant progress after undergoing surgery and is now back with the Stuttgart first team for training.

On Tuesday, he showed good progress during the training although he spent most time running and going through drills on his own.

He is now in line to make the matchday squad of VfB Stuttgart for the upcoming clash against Wolfsburg.

His inclusion in the matchday squad is however dependent on a decision that will be taken by VfB manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.

The clash between Stuttgart and Wolfsburg will be played on Saturday, April 30, 2020.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: