Nine clean sheets recorded on opening weekend of betPawa Premier League

Berekum Chelsea Players Celeb Vs Aduana GPL Berekum Chelsea

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Eight Clean sheets were recorded in the opening weekend of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

Great Olympics, Berekum Chelsea, Dreams FC, Medeama SC, Kotoku Royals, Karela United, Samartex 1996 FC, Real Tamale United and Aduana FC started the season on a clean slate.

Gregory Obeng Sekyere also kept a clean sheet for Berekum Chelsea in their 2-0 win over King Faisal.

Kotoko will play Nsoatreman United at a later date as it's an outstanding match.

Here is what transpired on the opening weekend of matches in the Premier League:

