Nine players set to leave Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars

Two time Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana Stars FC are going to lose nine of their first team members in the on going transfer window.

Negotiations to extend new contract with the nine players have not yielded any positive results, as the players are set to leave the club as free agents.



According to a report filed by local radio station Ashh FM, the following players have declined contract extension are set to leave the Ogya Boys.

The players leaving are Goalkeeper Joseph Addo, Hafiz Adams, Caleb Amankwah, Farouk Adams, Elvis Opoku, Justices Annane, Oba Ikama, Paul Adu and Abdulraman Karem.

