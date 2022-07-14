Nkawkaw Sports Stadium construction estimated at GH¢27m - Minister

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Source: GNA

The Nkawkaw Sports Stadium construction project is estimated to cost GH¢27 million, Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister, has informed Parliament.

He said the project, which would be funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority, would be carried out in two phases with the first phase estimated at around GH¢14 million.



An amount of GH¢13 million would be spent on the second phase and would be completed within two years.



The Minister said this last week on the floor of Parliament in a response to a question by Mr. Joseph Frempong, the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw.



The MP wanted to know from the Minister when construction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium would be completed.



Reiterating Government’s policy on sporting infrastructure, Ussif said the AstroTurf pitches were one of the alternative ways of providing standard football pitches in selected communities in Ghana.

He said the Ministry had initiated the “One Constituency One AstroTurf Policy” in order to ensure that every constituency in the country was provided with modern pitches and that Nkawkaw Constituency would certainly be considered.



He said the Ministry was seriously pursuing this agenda to promote decent sporting activities in the country to unearth talent for international competition.



He said sod-cutting for the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium was done on Friday, September 18, 2020, by Mr. Isaac Asiamah, the former Youth and Sports Minister, and that work commenced but had to be paused for architectural review on some sections of the Stadium such as the sitting capacity, athletics oval and dressing rooms.



“Currently, the architectural review has been completed and it is expected that the contractor would move to the site in the shortest possible time for work to continue,” Mr. Ussif said.



“The Facility would be an eight-thousand-seater FIFA Standard Football Stadium, with a multi-purpose court for more than 16 sporting disciplines, tennis court, a gymnasium, a World Athletics standard tracks, hostels and a restaurant.”