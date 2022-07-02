3
Menu
Sports

Nketiah scores hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Ipswich town in pre-season friendly

Eddie Nketiah 345678 Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah celebrating with Nicholas Pepe

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal to face Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly

Arsenal to travel to USA for pre-season

2022/2023 EPL season to start in August

Ghana target, Eddie Nketiah scored a hat trick as Arsenal thrashed League one side, Ipswich Town at London Colney.

Nketiah scored three goals and assisted another for Sambi Lokonga in the first half before Folarin Balogun iced the 5-1 victory.

Thomas Partey, the Black Stars' deputy captain, appeared in the game, which was played behind closed doors.

This was Partey's first appearance for the Gunners since sustaining an injury against Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.

Arsenal's pre-season games have now begun. They will leave on Monday, July 4, 2022, for Germany, ahead of their second friendly against Nurnberg four days later.

The North London club also have a scheduled trip to the United States to play three friendlies before the start of the season in August 2022.

EE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Did National Cathedral Trustees miss a GH¢1M donation from the Pentecost Church?
Osafo-Maafo breaks silence on leaked ethnocentric Ashanti-Akyem tape
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Related Articles: