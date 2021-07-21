Nkoranzaman Football Awards launched

Over 25 persons and organization will be awarded

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

The Nkoranza Municipal Football Association in collaboration with Cedar Events Ghana on Saturday, July 17, 2021 launched the maiden edition of the “Nkorazaman Football Award”.

The all-important event took place at the Rossana Hotel in koranza, the municipal capital of Nkoranza South Municipal Assembly.



Addressing the participants about the objective of the awards, Emmanuel Nyamekye, Nkoranza Municipal Football Association’s Chairman said "we are more than elated to honor our football talents within our jurisdiction: footballers, coaches, administrators, referees, supporters, journalists etc. We will award our indigenes plying their trades of football in and outside of Nkoranza cum the non-indigenes who play in the municipality".



Mr. Daniel Ntim, CEO of Cedar Events Ghana, whose organization is partnered for the organization of the event also promised a colorful event particularly, the night of the awards.



The event is slated for August 27, 2021 at the Conference Hall of the Nkoranza Municipal Assembly.

It is expected that football big wigs from national, regional, past and present football personalities will be in attendance.



The award is themed ‘Football: Inspiration of Unity and Hope of prosperity towards national development’.



Twenty-five awards will be given to outstanding recipients drawn under various categories.