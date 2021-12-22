No Asante Kotoko player included in Black Stars provisional squad for AFCON

Asante Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko will have no representation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament as no player was included in Ghana's provisional squad.

Their captain Ismail Ganiu had been tipped to make the list because in recent times he had become a regular, however, there was no place in Rajevac's squad for him.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora has been in great form for the Porcupine Warriors but won't be in Cameroon. He hasn't been invited since his error in a friendly match against Morocco earlier this year.



While Kotoko fans would be complaining about their exclusion, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah made the squad.



Black Stars will begin camping on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Qatar city for a 17-day training camp in preparation.

They will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are ongoing for two additional matches.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.