No Ashgold match, no GPL game - Kotoko to GFA

Asante Kotoko SC have written to the Ghana Football Association to postpone all Ghana Premier League matches until their game against Ashanti Gold SC in honoured.



The Porcupine Warriors were scheduled to face The Miners on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in a week 29 outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League but the GFA decided to postpone the match due to 'security reasons'.



In a communique issued by Asante Kotoko, the club asked the Ghana FA to postpone all matches till their outstanding game against Ashanti Gold is honoured.

The announcement to postpone the match was made on Wednesday night [less than 24 hours to kickoff] whiles both teams were in camp and ready for action.



According to reports, the Ghana Police Service cautioned the GFA on the security threat the match poses at a time when Ashanti Gold have been demoted to Division Two for their involvement in match manipulation.



