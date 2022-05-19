1
Menu
Sports

No Ashgold match, no GPL game - Kotoko to GFA

Kotoko Logos Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashgold, Inter Allies demoted to Div. 2

Asante Kotoko vs. Ashanti Gold postponed

Richmond Lamptey banned by GFA

Asante Kotoko SC have written to the Ghana Football Association to postpone all Ghana Premier League matches until their game against Ashanti Gold SC in honoured.

The Porcupine Warriors were scheduled to face The Miners on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in a week 29 outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League but the GFA decided to postpone the match due to 'security reasons'.

In a communique issued by Asante Kotoko, the club asked the Ghana FA to postpone all matches till their outstanding game against Ashanti Gold is honoured.

The announcement to postpone the match was made on Wednesday night [less than 24 hours to kickoff] whiles both teams were in camp and ready for action.

According to reports, the Ghana Police Service cautioned the GFA on the security threat the match poses at a time when Ashanti Gold have been demoted to Division Two for their involvement in match manipulation.

Read the full statement from Kotoko below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor
What former NDC Ministers are saying about the Achimota forest
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
Related Articles: