No Ayews as Otto Addo announces starting XI for Nicaragua game

Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his starting team for the friendly match against Nicaragua.

The team is totally different from the one that played against Brazil with as many as 8 changes.



In post, Richard Ofori replaces Jojo Wollacott whiles the injured Alexandre Djiku makes way for Mohammed Salisu at Centre back.



Alidu Seidu comes in for Dennis Odoi with Gideon Mensah enjoying a start over Baba Rahman at left back.

Baba Iddrisu is one of the three survivors and will be partnering Kofi Kyere in central midfield. Issahaku and Osman Bukari are the right and left wingers respectively with Kudus playing behind Inaki Williams.



Below is the team.



Richard Ofori - Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah - Baba Iddrisu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh - Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari - Iñaki Williams