1
Menu
Sports

No CAF Champions League for Ampem Darkoa Ladies after defeat to Nigeria team

Ampem Darkoa New Kit.jfif Ampem Darkoa won't play in the CAF Champions League

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ampem Darkoa missed out on playing in the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League after a 3-0 defeat to Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in the WAFU B final.

The Ghanaian champions capitulated in the first half as they conceded all three goals.

Bayelsa opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Miracle Joseph converted a spot kick.

Nigeria U20 international Flourish Sebastine doubled their lead on 19 minutes.

Bayelsa grabbed the third goal just before the break with Chinyere Igboamalu getting on the scoresheet.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies failed to emulate Hasaacas Ladies who won the regional tournament and made it all the way to the final of the tournament in Egypt but were denied by South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE