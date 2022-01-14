0
Menu
Sports

No COVID-19, no injuries - Milovan Rajevac gives Black Stars update ahead of Gabon game

D89B7814 50F0 4633 95B1 04F55F46D029.jpeg Milovan Rajevac

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 Source: footballghana.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

The head coach for the Ghana male senior national team, Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that he has a full squad in good condition ahead of the crucial game against Gabon.

According to the Serbian tactician, all players are Covid-19 negative and no one is carrying an injury including captain Andre Ayew who was stitched up during the first game of the 2021 AFCON.

“Nobody Covid-19 situation in camp. All players are fit,” Milovan Rajevac said at a press conference today.

Ghana last Monday faced Morocco in the opening Group C game of the ongoing 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

On the back of an unimpressive perform, the Black Stars lost by a goal to nil to the Atlas Lions.

Now in need of a win to boost chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON, Ghana must perform on Friday to defeat Gabon.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer