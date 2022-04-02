No FIFA or CAF ban on Abuja stadium - Nigeria FA dispels 'fake news'

Police fired tear gas to deal with the pitch invaders

Ghana beats Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

Crowd trouble breaks out after final whistle



Nigeria FA condemns crowd trouble



The Nigeria Football Federation has responded to claims that the national stadium, MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, has been banned by FIFA from hosting matches.



Reports emerged in mid week that the facility had been banned following crowd trouble in the aftermath of the Ghana - Nigeria World Cup qualifier which the hosts lost.



“We are alarmed at the influx of incorrect reports, otherwise known as fake news, mostly in the social media,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said on April 1.



“There is no truth to the reports that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has been banned for any length of time by FIFA. It is a concoction by some persons with fertile imagination. The NFF has not received any such communication from either FIFA or CAF," he stressed.

The federation also denied reports that the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, equipment for the match had been damaged were false.



“There has also been an outlandish report that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment that was installed for the match had been stolen. We initially thought this was an April Fool prank but it is alarming that some media outlets are taking it serious.



"Nothing of such happened. The VAR equipment remains intact and has been returned to the FIFA office in Zurich, Switzerland by Sebastian Runge, FIFA’s Head of Technology.”



