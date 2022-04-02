0
MenuSports
Twi News

No FIFA or CAF ban on Abuja stadium - Nigeria FA dispels 'fake news'

Abuja Stadium Chaos Tear Gas Fired.png play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Police fired tear gas to deal with the pitch invaders

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana beats Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

Crowd trouble breaks out after final whistle

Nigeria FA condemns crowd trouble

The Nigeria Football Federation has responded to claims that the national stadium, MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, has been banned by FIFA from hosting matches.

Reports emerged in mid week that the facility had been banned following crowd trouble in the aftermath of the Ghana - Nigeria World Cup qualifier which the hosts lost.

“We are alarmed at the influx of incorrect reports, otherwise known as fake news, mostly in the social media,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said on April 1.

“There is no truth to the reports that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has been banned for any length of time by FIFA. It is a concoction by some persons with fertile imagination. The NFF has not received any such communication from either FIFA or CAF," he stressed.

The federation also denied reports that the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, equipment for the match had been damaged were false.

“There has also been an outlandish report that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment that was installed for the match had been stolen. We initially thought this was an April Fool prank but it is alarming that some media outlets are taking it serious.

"Nothing of such happened. The VAR equipment remains intact and has been returned to the FIFA office in Zurich, Switzerland by Sebastian Runge, FIFA’s Head of Technology.”

TWI NEWS

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion
Related Articles: