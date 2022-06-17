No Ghanaian as CAF appoint 40 referees for 2022 Women's AFCON

2022 AWOCON to begin in July
No Ghanaian female referee was included in the list of match officials for the to soon to start Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Confederations of African Football, on Friday, July 17, 2022, announced a list of 40 referees, which consist of 16 referees, 16 assistant referees and 8 Video Assistant referees (VAR) from 24 countries to officiate at the tournament.
Rwandan Salima Mukansanga, who became the first female referee to officiate at the Mens' AFCON and the first African female referee appointed for the FIFA Mens' World Cup is included in the list.
Black Queens missed out on the tournament after losing to Nigeria in the final qualifying round.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 2, 2022, and end on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Host nation Morocco will face debutants, Burkina Faso at Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex, Rabat for the opening match.
Check out the list below
