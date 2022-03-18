No Ghanaian player to feature at Champions League quarterfinal

Kamal Sowah, Mohammed Kudus, Edmund Addo

Kudus’ Ajax knocked out of UCL

Chelsea to face Real Madrid



Man City to host Atletico Madrid



No Ghanaian player would feature in this season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal stage.



The Champions League draw for the quarterfinal stage was held today with some big matches to expect.



Chelsea have been paired against Real Madrid with Man City facing Atletico Madrid. Spanish side, Villareal will also lock horns with Bayern Munich as Benfica host Liverpool.

Three Ghanaian players featured in the UEFA Champions League when it commenced but their clubs exited at the knockout phase.



These players were Kamal Sowah of Club Brugge, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax Amsterdam and Edmund Addo of Sheriff Tiraspol.



Sowah and Addo were very active for their clubs in their campaign in the European topflight competition.



Kamal Sowah played five games for Club Brugge at the group stages before their demotion to the Europa Conference League. He only missed his side's 4:1 defeat to PSG.



For Edmund Addo, his effort for Sheriff earned him his first call up in Ghana’s national team. Addo played in all six games for the Moldovan side including their historic 2:1 win over Real Madrid. However, his side was also demoted to the UEFA Conference League.





Kudus was very unlucky this season as he was ruled out of injury in most of Ajax’s games. The midfielder made only one appearance at the group stages.



At the knockout face, the mercurial Ghanaian player was only introduced as a substitute in Ajax's 1-0 defeat to Benfica as they exited the tournament.



